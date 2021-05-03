Mumbai: Mumbai police lose another cop to Covid-19; toll reaches 110

A head constable attached to the Kalachowki police station became the latest casualty from the city police force to have succumbed to COVID-19 taking the Mumbai police death toll to 110.

Vijay Attarde (53) died of COVID-19 late on Sunday. He is the fourth cop in the state police to have died due to COVID-19 in last 24 hours, the three others are from Beed, Nashik city and Ahmednagar, the state police toll has now reached 427.

According to the police, Attarde was on duty till April 20, before he complained of fever and breathlessness, two days later he was admitted to Savalaram hospital in Dombivali after he felt uneasiness, the test results showed that he was COVID-19 positive and was subsequently shifted to the ICU of the hospital.

After his condition further deteriorated, he was shifted to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri on April 27, and was kept on ventilator support. However, he could not survived and breath his last on Sunday. Attarde had taken his first shot of vaccine few days before hospitalisation, said police.

Attarde had undergone an open heart surgery in December 2017 and since then has been under medication, he is survived by his wife and two sons.

43 police personnel from the state police have succumbed while undergoing Covid treatment in the last two weeks, of which eight were from Mumbai police.