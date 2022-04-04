Mumbai: Leopards still roam freely in Gorai; see pics

Since a month, leopards have been regularly spotted in the Gorai area making the life of the villagers difficult especially for the aadavasi community which catches crabs at night. The forest department has assured them that the leopard won’t harm them but the villagers continue to live in fear.

A villager from the Adivasi pada, Vasant, said, “There are four leopards in this area and the forest department has set up around 12 cameras to spot the animal and the leopard has been caught on the camera. The Adivasi community catches crabs during the day but its's not enough for them, so they have to go fishing at night. Recently, when they went to catch crabs they saw the leopards and got very scared, they called us for help. Around 10-12 boys from our village went there and brought them back safely."

We even had a meeting with the Gorai police and the forest department, but they said "It won’t harm humans, it will only prey on small wild animals.”

“But this is getting too much and it is very unsafe for the villagers, the leopards are roaming just 3-4 km away from our homes. Around eight days ago it was seen drinking water in a nearby lake. We even put the video and images of the leopard on social media to make people aware of our situation. We will have to gather all the members of the village and request the forest department to bring a cage and catch them,” added Vasant.

Pug marks were also recently noticed near the Vairala Lake area in Gorai.

The forest department had earlier said that they are surprised by the leopard sighting in this area but there is a possibility that they must have travelled from the Sanjay Gandhi National park to the Gorai area.

Monday, April 04, 2022