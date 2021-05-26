Mumbai: Mumbai Airport cancels six flights due to Cyclone Yaas

In the light of the developments around Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has cancelled flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

According to a statement released by the CSMIA, approximately six flights, consisting of three arrivals and three departures, have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule. The airport officials have requested passengers to contact their respective airlines to check the schedule in advance. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border south of Balasore and will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning.