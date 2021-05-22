Mumbai: Mulund Society conducts door to door vaccination drive

After Goregaon’s Gokuldham Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Officers Quarters, another housing society in Mulund carried out the 'doorstep' vaccination drive in its premises. The Golden Willow society in Mulund west became the second society in the city to carry out the vaccination drive under the doorstep scheme on Saturday.

The vaccination was carried out by the Fortis Hospital and around 200 residents were vaccinated during the drive.

On Friday Goregaon’s Gokuldham Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Officers Quarters became the first housing society in Mumbai to have doorstep vaccination. Around 400 residents were vaccinated with Covaxin through doctors and staff from Fortis Hospital.

On May 10, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued a detailed guideline, permitting housing societies and workplaces (private) to tie up with private hospitals/ Covid vaccination centres (CVC) to hold these drives within their premises, subject to the availability of stocks.

A week ahead of BMC's guidelines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North East and BMC corporate from Mulund Manoj Kotak had written to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and the state government requesting to start for door-to-door vaccination. The parliamentarian had then urged while the danger of the third wave was still looming over the city that the civic body must frame SoP/ guidelines to start door to door vaccination.

He had also informed that NGOs and organisations had coming forward to offer their assistance for the cause of ensuring door to door vaccination for every citizen, from those living in congested slum and chawls to non-slum residential societies.

"The situation of COVID-19 in our country has entered into a very lethal stage and the only way to fight and combat COVID-19 is to ensure that maximum citizens get vaccinated at the earliest. This move will help get many vaccinated without crowding the vaccination centres. We had demanded that the BMC must start the doorstep vaccination campaign at the earliest. Following our demand, a SoP for the doorstep vaccination was formulated and now doorstep vaccination has started for Mumbaikars. I would like to express gratitude to the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal for continuous cooperation and Fortis Hospital for extending their support," Kotak said.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, a total of 25,510 beneficiaries were inoculated in 314 designated Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) across Mumbai, of which 3966 were beneficiaries above 60 years of age. Besides this 14,054 beneficiaries who took their vaccine jabs on Saturday were people in the age group of 45 years to 59 years and only 7158 were between the age group of 18 to 44 years. A total of 297 health care workers (HCW) and 35 Frontline Workers (FLW) too were inoculated on Saturday.

Overall the city has to date inoculated a total of 29,55,267 beneficiaries of which 2,99,835 are HCWs, 3,57,595 are FLWs, 11,72,755 are those above 60 years of age, 10,45,005 are between the age group of 45 to 59 years and 80,077 are those between 18 to 44 years

Of the total beneficiaries 25,510 inoculated on Saturday 21,286 took Covishield while 4224 took Covaxin.

On Saturday only two AEFI (Adverse effect due to immunisation) were reported, the patients were kept under observation for 30 minutes and allowed to go home.