Mumbai: MSRDC plans to beautify Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has proposed plantation along Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The proposed project is part of the augmentation of the existing expressway through 'Missing Link' Project. It has floated a tender inviting agency to submit bids on/before March 19. Moreover, MSRDC intends to pre-qualify suitable bidders eligible for participation in the bid stage, it clarified.

According to MSRDC, the appointed agency will be responsible for carrying out the work in two phases. The total length of the said work is 75 km approximately. Through this proposed work the MSRDC desires to beautify the stretch as a green corridor.

A senior official from MSRDC, who did not wish to be named said, "As per the green policy now, every new highway should have plantation. Samruddhi Mahamarg will also have hundreds of trees on similar lines the new missing link route will have trees."

The appointed agency will be responsible not just for plantation but also to maintain and take care of the trees over there, he asserted.

The state government has given MSRDC special planning authority status to carry out missing link project. Through this project, the distance will reduce by 13 km and also it will decongest the Khandala Ghat section that is currently narrow.

The total civil cost of the missing link project is Rs 6,600 crore. It comprises 10.5 km long twin tunnels, having four-lanes. And two cable stayed bridges (Viaducts) of eight lanes each and augmentation of existing Mumbai Pune Expressway to eight lanes from Khalapur Toll Plaza to Khopoli exit (6.5km).