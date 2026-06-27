Mumbai: MSHRC Closes Complaint Over Alleged Unauthorised Reconstruction Near Pydhonie Police Station

The MSHRC disposed of a complaint after noting that the BMC and MHADA had acted against alleged unauthorised reconstruction near Pydhonie Police Station | FPJ Photo

Mumbai, June 26: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has disposed of a complaint alleging unauthorised reconstruction of a building near Pydhonie Police Station after noting that the concerned authorities had initiated action against the alleged illegal work.

The complaint, filed by Sarika Chaurasia, alleged that Building No. 72 at Ali Umer Street, near Pydhonie Police Station, was reconstructed without obtaining the mandatory Intimation of Disapproval (IOD) and Commencement Certificate (CC) from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the required permission from MHADA.

Complaint Alleges Unauthorised Work

As per the MSHRC's complaint copy, the complainant alleged that a grill from the fourth floor of the building had collapsed on September 5, 2024. It was further alleged that contractor Shajid Qureshi subsequently demolished the entire structure and reconstructed it without statutory approvals. The complainant also alleged that MLA development funds amounting to Rs 3.82 lakh were misused for carrying out the unauthorised construction.

The MSHRC sought a reply to the complaint, following which the BMC informed the Commission that its officials had inspected the site and found unauthorised repair work in progress.

The civic body stated that it had issued a notice under Section 354-A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, for carrying out repairs without prior permission from the BMC and a valid no-objection certificate from MHADA. The BMC said further action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Authorities Initiated Action

MHADA, in its affidavit filed on April 15, 2026, informed the Commission that it had also inspected the site and issued a stop-work notice to the NOC holder and the contractor.

They were directed to produce the necessary permissions obtained from the BMC. MHADA also requested the civic body to take appropriate action against the unauthorised construction.

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Taking note of the action initiated by both authorities, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission observed that the complainant's grievance had been adequately addressed. Holding that the necessary steps had already been taken by the respondents, the Commission disposed of the complaint.

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