Mumbai: MRVC to issue tender of Rs 20,000 crore for 238 advance air-conditioned local trains

New air-conditioned will be completely vestibule, faster, more comfortable, equipped with cushion seats, less jerk than currently running local trains of the city . Specifications of proposed 238 air-conditioned local trains almost finalised by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). A tender of Rs 20,000 crore for the procurement (supply of trains with lifetime maintenance guarantee) will be issued in June 2022.

Confirming the developments a senior officer of MRVC said " These trains will be of international standard and will be produced under 'Make-in-India' scheme. Whoever has been awarded the tender needs to either set up a production unit in India or tie-up with any other company who already has a production unit in India."

"Currently running air condition trains are partially vestibule i.e. divide in two parts of 6 coaches each, but new local trains will be completely vestibule, equipment either on the roof or underslung with proper protection against the rain/water," said Ravi Agrawal, Managing director of MRVC.

Asked about the speed of these trains Agrawal said, "These trains will be fit for the maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, with the testing speed of 132 kmph. Currently running local trains of Mumbai having maximum operational speed of 110 kmph with the testing speed of 121 kmph."

Due to the high-quality air suspension system, the journey of the new train will be not only more comfortable but passengers will also feel less jerk as compared to present trains. Apart from that new trains will have 6 motorcoaches (underslung) as compared to four in present trains, in a result acceleration/ deceleration will be also quicker.

Apart from several other passenger amenities like LED travel map, upgraded passengers announcement system, infotainment system, keep in mind non-fare revenue generation of railways these trains will have fixed place for advertisements in every coach. In addition to that these trains will have codal life of 35 years, which is 5 years more than currently running local trains in Mumbai.

Due to either on the roof or underslung propulsion system, these trains will have some lateral seating arrangements against longitudinal seating in metros due to longer journeys.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:31 PM IST