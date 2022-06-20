Mumbai: MP Rahul Shewale directs railway to open drainage to avoid flooding in Sion-based 'Sindhi Society', passenger bodies oppose the move | FPJ

Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale directed the railway to open drainage coming on railway area to avoid flooding in a Sion-based 'Sindhi Society'. Sion section of CRs Suburban network is known as one of the most sensitive flooding spots during rain. Hence for the smooth operation of trains during monsoon all illegal 'holes' and drainage were closed by the central railway during monsoon preparation work this year.

"With reference to the subject matter, representation is received from New Sion co-operative housing society, mentioning their grievances that due to closure of holes in railway boundary wall adjacent to the society, there is no other alternative for passage of stormwater from this society premises and this will lead to severe water logging thereat," read the letter written by the assistant engineer of BMC F\North ward on to the central railway on June 14th 2022.

"On June 13th Rahul Shewale visited the site along with BMC, railway officials and local residents. During the site visit and subsequent discussion, MP instructed that railways should open these drain holes and not block/close them until BMC's project at the downstream side for augmentation of the SWD network and construction of a mini pumping station is completed so as to avoid flooding inside New Sion CHS premises. MP also instructed BMC officials to provide additional dewatering pumps to reduce water receding time. Accordingly, BMC will provide additional dewatering pumps of 240 cum/ per hour each near Mukhyadhyapak Bhavan. In view of the above, you are requested to take necessary action to open drain holes in the railway boundary wall so as to avoid flooding inside New Sion CHS premises," the letter further reads.

"We have requested the railway to take necessary action to open the drain holes in the railway boundary wall to avoid flooding. Since the dewatering pumps installed are of high capacity the flow increases so we have sensitized the resident and they have agreed to co-operate," said Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Commissioner of F North confirming the development.

However, passenger bodies of the Central railway opposed the direction given by Shewale. According to Subhash Gupta, chairman of Kurla Railway Pravasi Sangh, "It's totally wrong move, which will affect lakhs of local passengers, In place of directing railway to allow to the water of Sindhi Society on track, MP needs to direct BMC tackle the problem before monsoon."

Gupta also raised the question on the monsoon preparation of BMC and said that the member of parliament needs to rethink his direction because it will be going to affect around lakhs of local commuters of CR .

However, the media advisor of Shewale justified the move. "Near the Sindhi Society of Sion, the water that accumulates in the rain every year used to flow into the railway drains. But this year, due to the construction of a wall by the railways, there is a huge amount of water logging in the Sindhi society noticed only after a little rain year. Because of this, the residents of the society have to face a lot of problems. Also, there is a danger of spreading diseases due to water logging," media advisor of Rahul Shewalesaid.

"In such a situation, to solve this problem by coordinating between Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Railways, he did a joint visit with the senior officer of both the agencies and instructed to come out with a proper solution. The water going from the wall to the track will be stopped, this is true, but if there is heavy rain and there is a lot of water logging due to the wall, then there is a possibility of a big accident by breaking of the wall track due to water pressure. Therefore, it is necessary to solve this problem with mutual coordination with both the agencies," he added.

"Releasing water in Railway area other than culvert is not advisable. In this particular case opening in Railway, boundary walls were plugged by Railways to avoid flooding in Railway tracks. We have advised all concerned, not to damage the Railway boundary and channelise the drain water through the existing outlet," said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR.