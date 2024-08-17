Mumbai: Mount Mary Basilica Building Exhibition Centre In Bandra To Showcase Story Of Jesus And Mary |

Mumbai: One of the city's most important Christian pilgrimage centers, the Basilica of the Lady of the Mount, or Mount Mary, at Bandra, is building an exhibition centre to explain the mystery of the rosary and other aspects of the Catholic faith to the thousands of visitors who throng the shrine during its annual feast and daily religious services.

The Pranam Maria Exhibition Centre, located across the shrine, was inaugurated by Cardinal Oswald Gracias, the Archbishop of Bombay, in May this year. The centre is expected to be opened to the public in early October, said Father Sunder Albuquerque, vice-rector at the shrine. The exhibition centre, with the theme 'Creation to Redemption' will feature, among other displays, 30 scenes that will take visitors on a 45-minute 'immersive experience through the mystery of the rosary and the story of Jesus and Mary.

"And it will be a beautiful experience. I hope it will be an international standard. It will be rated among that. Excellent production. It is taking a while, but it will be worth it," said Albuquerque. The centre is currently in the process of being handed over from the production to the operation. "We are running small rounds, testing the process that we have. That will take a little while," said Albuquerque.

Usually, pilgrim sites are managed by religious orders. However, the centre is in the process of selecting managers for the center. This is because, Albuquerque added, the operations are technical and need experts. "We have lights, sound, computers, and WiFi. We are hopefully doing state-of-the-art or close to it. So we need people of some competence and expertise," Albuquerque added.

The shrine, located on a hillock near Bandra's Lands End, is the centre of the annual Bandra Fair, a week-long celebration that coincides with the Feast of the Nativity of Mary. This year, the fair will be held between September 8 and 15.