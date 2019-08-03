Mumbai: Motorman saves one

Thane: A motorman's timely action saved the life of a woman who fell from a moving train between Mumbra and Kalwa on Thursday. According to railway officials, the woman was standing on the footboard of a crowded ladies' compartment of a CSMT-bound fast train.

The minute she fell, other women in the compartment pulled the emergency chain and alerted the motorman. AA Khan, the motorman, promptly stopped the train and contacted Railway Police Force officer Sudhir More.

Khan disembarked from the train and brought her to Kalwa station. Since the woman's relatives were also travelling on the same train, it was easy to inform them.

The woman was not gravely injured, but was shaken. She was given first aid and her relatives took her home. No complaint has been lodged with the railway police. Khan has been appreciated for his presence of mind in handling the situation.