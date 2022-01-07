Mumbai: MoS Raosaheb Danve visits 'Restaurant on Wheels' at CSMT station

MoS Raosaheb Danve on Friday paid a visit to Mumbai's first 'Restaurant on Wheels', Bogie Wogie, which opened its doors to the public on October 18 at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Hon'ble MOSR Shri Raosaheb Danve Patil visited the coach restaurant at CSMT station. @raosahebdanve pic.twitter.com/V6phMRaZvc — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) January 7, 2022

The restaurant faces the Heritage Gully on one side and platform 18 on the other.

This 40-seater restaurant Bogie Wogie 'Restaurant on Wheels' is a yellow-coloured coach with a tinge of black, glimmered under the spotlights. It faces the Heritage Gully on one side and platform 18 on the other side. The CR authorities are thinking of providing space for such restaurants on wheels at other locations like Kurla LTT, Neral, Igatpuri, Lonavala, and Kalyan.

The 13-page menu card features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes with a variety of cuisines right from North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Continental, Desserts, etc. There is an array of food available despite a smaller kitchen. There is also a mini cafe for people who would prefer takeaway.

The restaurant on wheels has got permission to remain open all 24 hours and 7 days a week. However, due to the ongoing festival of Diwali, the staff are not available and it will take a couple of days more for it to run the whole day and night. The caterers have also tied up with App-based food delivery services. This will enable people to order food any time of the day or night while other restaurants in the city remain closed.

