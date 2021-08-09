Mumbai: More than 90k beneficiaries get the jab on Monday

More than 90,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the city at 432 centres on Monday. According to the BMC data, 97,967 registered beneficiaries were inoculated, of which 47,018 had taken the jab at private centres.

So far, 76.12 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the pandemic, of which 57.11 lakh have taken the first dose, while 19.01 lakh have been administered both the doses.

Senior health officials said that the drive should be increased in hotspots. “The government needs to speed up vaccination as well as strictly enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour in districts where the cases are still on the rise,” he said.