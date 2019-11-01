Mumbai: More MLA's join the BJP bandwagon

Mumbai: Faced with the formidable task of reaching the magic number without Sena’s support, the BJP has started adding to its tally. Thirteen legislators have thus far extended support to the party, thereby enhancing its strength to 118 in the assembly.

The party feels this will give them leverage in the negotiations with the Shiv Sena. the BJP is busy poaching and enticing their MLAs. Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), independent candidates Ravi Rana and Sanjay Shinde were part of the Congress and the NCP alliance until recently.

But both BVA and PWP legislators have now extended support to the BJP. BVA won three seats from Palghar district. Kshitij Thakur, Hitendra Thakur’s son and a legislator from Nalasopara, also attended a meeting hosted by CM Devendra adnavis at his official residence.

Shyamsundar Shinde, the PWP legislator from Loha in Nanded district, and Ravi Rana, an independent from Amravati, won the election with the Congress-NCP support.

But they, too, have walked out. Independent legislators Geeta Jain from Mira Bhayander, Kishor Jorgewar from Chandrapur, Vinod Agrawal from Gondia, Rajendra Raut from Barshi, Prakash Awade from Ichalkaranji and Sanjay Shinde from Karmala have also switched their loyalties.While the Congress and the NCP are conducting secret parleys,