Mumbai: Monsoon revives in city, coastal Konkan

Mumbai: After a weeklong lull, the monsoon revived with full force in Mumbai, coastal Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, disrupting normal life for most of the day on Wednesday.

Heavy rain continued to lash the city and suburbs since 1 a.m. and Mumbaikars woke up to waterlogging in many low-lying areas, flooded railway tracks and huge traffic snarls.

While there was no major impact on flight operations at Mumbai airport, rail and road traffic were hit in the city, suburbs and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) due to waterlogging.Scores of small vehicles were stuck or stranded in the water, at many places up to waist-deep, adding to the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Fortunately, this time, the city escaped any major rain-related incidents, though part of a hillock caved in at the Asalfa area of Ghatkopar.

The MMR and the entire coastal Konkan region has been lashed by heavy rain in the past 24 hours with many weather stations recording 90 mm plus downpour.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Disaster Control, from 8 a.m. till evening 6 p.m., the city recorded 36.8 mm rain and the suburbs notched 2.92 mm.In the past 24 hours, the city got 173.6 mm rain while the suburbs recorded 82.4 mm, though in some areas the downpour was an average 80-100 mm.

Latest satellite imagery shows a cloud mass in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai and fishermen have been advised not to venture in the choppy waters.