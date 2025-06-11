 Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC To Widen Stormwater Drains To Handle 120 mm Rainfall Per Hour After May 26 Flooding
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC To Widen Stormwater Drains To Handle 120 mm Rainfall Per Hour After May 26 Flooding

Mumbai Monsoon Preparedness: BMC To Widen Stormwater Drains To Handle 120 mm Rainfall Per Hour After May 26 Flooding

After sudden flooding occurred in the island city during the heavy downpour on May 26, the BMC has decided to widen the existing stormwater drains in the affected areas. As part of this upgrade, the drainage infrastructure will be enhanced to accommodate up to 120 mm of rainfall per hour.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
BMC to widen stormwater drains in Mumbai after May 26 flooding; upgrade aims to handle 120 mm rainfall per hour | File Photo

Mumbai: After sudden flooding occurred in the island city during the heavy downpour on May 26, the BMC has decided to widen the existing stormwater drains in the affected areas.

As part of this upgrade, the drainage infrastructure will be enhanced to accommodate up to 120 mm of rainfall per hour. Currently, the system has the capacity to handle only 55 mm of rainwater per hour, which proved inadequate during the recent deluge.

This year, the early arrival of the monsoon in Mumbai and its suburbs was marked by a torrential downpour of nearly 200 mm within just 12 hours. The intensity of the rain exposed serious shortcomings in the BMC's monsoon preparedness, with 80 new waterlogged spots identified in the island city alone.

Civic officials admitted that the sudden flooding was primarily due to the inadequacy of the existing stormwater drains, which were unable to handle such a large volume of rainwater in a short time.

FPJ Shorts
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting Base Prices
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

A senior civic official said, "The rainfall pattern has changed in recent years, leading to situations where the city receives a large volume of rain within a very short period. Earlier, the major drains were designed to handle around 25 mm of rainfall per hour. Following the 2006 deluge, a decision was made to widen these drains to accommodate up to 55 mm of rainwater per hour. However, with the increasing intensity of rainfall events, we now believe that the existing major drains need to be further widened to handle up to 120 mm of rainfall per hour.”

Accordingly, the BMC will appoint an expert agency to carry out a detailed survey of the stormwater drains in the island city to assess the extent to which each drain needs to be widened.

Simultaneously, assistant municipal commissioners from all 24 administrative wards will be instructed to submit detailed observations and assessments of the drainage systems in their respective jurisdictions.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Steps Up Efforts To Address Waterlogging Ahead Of Monsoon 2025, Plans Dewatering...
article-image

As per the official, based on these reports, localised interventions will be implemented to improve water flow through the drains and prevent overflows during intense, short-duration rainfall events. Mumbai has an extensive and complex drainage network, comprising 261.52 km of major nullahs and 411.56 km of minor nullahs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Mumbai News: BMC Earns ₹1,152 Crore From Worli Asphalt Plant And Fort Market Plot After Cutting...

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth...

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe

ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe