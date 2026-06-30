 Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video
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Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video

A roadside peepal tree was uprooted during heavy rains and fell on a school bus in Mumbai's Chembur on Tuesday afternoon, trapping two students inside. The incident occurred around 3 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic officials rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. No injuries were immediately reported.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video
Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video | File photo

Mumbai: A roadside peepal tree got uprooted amid rains and fell on a school bus, trapping two students inside the vehicle in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, civic officials said.

The incident took place around 3pm and efforts were on to rescue the trapped students, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any injuries.

A civic official said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately reached to the spot and launched a rescue operation. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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