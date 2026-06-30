Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video | File photo

Mumbai: A roadside peepal tree got uprooted amid rains and fell on a school bus, trapping two students inside the vehicle in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, civic officials said.

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The incident took place around 3pm and efforts were on to rescue the trapped students, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any injuries.

A civic official said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately reached to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)