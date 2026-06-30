Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem: Uprooted Peepal Tree Crashes Onto School Bus In Chembur; 2 Students Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Video

Mumbai: A roadside peepal tree got uprooted amid rains and fell on a school bus, trapping two students inside the vehicle in Mumbai's Chembur area on Tuesday afternoon, civic officials said.
The incident took place around 3pm and efforts were on to rescue the trapped students, they said, adding there was no immediate report of any injuries.
A civic official said the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately reached to the spot and launched a rescue operation.
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