Mumbai Monsoon: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rain, 60–70 kmph Winds & High Tide; BMC Issues Leptospirosis Advisory, Urges Citizens To Take Preventive Measures

Mumbai: Mumbai is expected to witness another day of intense rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous spells of rain across the city and suburbs, with very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rain at isolated locations.

Alongside the weather warning, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public health advisory asking residents to take precautions against leptospirosis, a disease that becomes more common during the monsoon season.

🗓️ 06 Jul 2026



⛈️☔Continuous spells of rain in City and Suburbs. Very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs. Occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 Kmph very likely.



🌊High Tide:

15:56 hrs : 4.08 mtr

(Date: 07.07.2026)… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 6, 2026

According to the IMD's latest forecast for July 6, 2026, occasional gusty winds reaching 60 to 70 kmph are also likely, increasing the risk of tree falls, waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

The weather department has further cautioned residents about high tides expected on Tuesday, July 7. A high tide of 4.08 metres is expected at 3:56 pm, while another high tide of 3.44 metres is forecast at 4:38 am. Low tides are expected at 9:59 am (1.86 metres) and 10:13 pm (1.52 metres).

Civic authorities have advised people living in low-lying and coastal areas to remain alert during the high tide period, as heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide can slow the drainage of rainwater and increase the possibility of flooding.

BMC warns of rising risk of Leptospirosis during monsoon

With several parts of the city already experiencing waterlogging, the BMC's Public Health Department has reminded citizens to remain cautious about leptospirosis, a bacterial infection that commonly spreads during the rainy season.

According to the civic body, the disease is caused by bacteria found in the urine of infected animals such as rats, cattle and dogs. People can become infected when contaminated water or soil comes into contact with cuts or wounds on their skin, a situation that becomes more common during periods of flooding and stagnant rainwater.

Health officials said early diagnosis and treatment are crucial, urging residents not to ignore symptoms that appear after exposure to floodwater.

Watch out for these symptoms

The BMC has advised citizens to seek medical attention immediately if they experience symptoms such as:

Fever

Redness of the eyes

Jaundice

Body ache or flu-like illness after exposure to stagnant water

Residents have been asked to visit the nearest Municipal Corporation hospital, dispensary or Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Apna Dispensary for a free medical examination and preventive treatment, if required.

Doctors have also advised patients to complete the full course of medicines prescribed instead of discontinuing treatment once symptoms begin to improve.

Precautionary measures citizens should follow

The civic body has issued a list of preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection during the ongoing monsoon:

Avoid walking through stagnant or floodwater wherever possible.

Wear rubber boots or waterproof footwear if stepping into waterlogged areas is unavoidable.

Clean and cover all cuts or wounds before venturing outdoors.

Seek preventive treatment if you have been exposed to contaminated water.

Do not ignore fever or other symptoms following exposure to floodwater.

Follow medical advice and complete the prescribed treatment.

Authorities appeal for caution

As Mumbai continues to experience active monsoon conditions, civic officials have urged residents to stay indoors unless travel is essential, keep track of official weather updates and take all necessary health precautions.

With forecasts indicating extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and high tides over the next 24 hours, authorities have stressed that public cooperation will be key in minimising both weather-related emergencies and seasonal diseases such as leptospirosis.