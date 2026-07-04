Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Disrupt Local Train Services; Central, Western & Harbour Lines Running Late

Mahim Signal Failure Delays WR Locals; Services Resume in 25 Minutes | Representational Image

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to impact Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Saturday, with local train services across the Central, Western and Harbour lines running behind schedule, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters during peak travel hours.

Central Railway Affected The Most

According to railway updates, services on the Central Railway were majorly affected, with trains travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan running approximately 25 to 30 minutes late. Services in the opposite direction, from Kalyan towards CSMT, were also delayed by nearly 30 minutes due to the prevailing weather conditions.

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On the Western Railway corridor, Virar–Churchgate local train services were operating with delays of around 25 to 30 minutes, affecting office-goers and passengers travelling across the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, Harbour Line services were running around 15 minutes behind schedule, adding to commuter difficulties amid continuous rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall under an active monsoon system, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintaining a Red Alert for the city and neighbouring districts.

Waterlogging, reduced visibility and slow movement of trains due to rain-related precautions have contributed to the delays across the suburban network. Despite the disruptions, railway authorities said services continue to operate and urged passengers to check official updates before travelling.

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BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviewed Mumbai's rain situation from the Disaster Management Control Room after the IMD issued a Red Alert. Authorities monitored the city through around 10,000 CCTV cameras, while nearly 10,000 civic staff and all 26 ward offices remained on high alert.



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Mumbai's schools and colleges will remain closed for the afternoon session on July 4 after the IMD issued a Red Alert for heavy rainfall. The BMC said the decision was taken for students' safety and advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing downpour.



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