Mumbai Monsoon: Can BMC wrap up desilting works by May 15? Here's what we know so far

As the May 15 deadline for the completion of desilting works nears, the question is how the BMC will timely finish the project as just 42 per cent of work has been completed so far. The BMC has decided to remove 9,07,160 metric tonnes of silt from these nullahs. However, 3,80,286 metric tonnes of silt could be removed till May 1.

Statistically so far, 15 per cent of silt has been removed from the city, 38 per cent in the eastern suburbs and 30 per cent in the western suburbs. While 79 per cent work of cleansing the Mithi river was completed till May 1.

According to the official data, 42 per cent of desilting work was completed till Sunday hence many eyebrows are being raised about how the BMC is aiming to finish the project in such a short span of time. Quoting Chahal, the desilting got started 15 days later as the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC's tenure ended on March 8. As a result, there was no clarity of function and time was wasted taking legal and administrative suggestions, he averred.

The civic body carries out desilting work three times a year; before monsoon 75 percent is done, during monsoon 15 per cent and the remaining work is done after the monsoon.

After criticism from the opposition leaders in the BMC over the sluggish pace of desilting work, civic administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, has set a target to finish unclogging a total of 302 nullahs-measuring 2,89,000 metres-till May 15.

Recently, the BJP corporators and MLAs alleged that the work was moving at a snail's pace, after which Chahal not only reviewed the project but also directed to expedite the work by deploying additional manpower and machinery.

Casting aspersions on the civic body's data, BMC former opposition leader and ex-Congress corporator Ravi Raja underscored, "There are many nullahs full of garbage, while somewhere work has not even begun yet."

Last year, the commissioner had claimed that nullahs were cleaned but Mumbai was flooded. The exact picture of desilting work will be clear till May 30, he added.

Cleansing completed

City 15%

Eastern suburbs 38%

Western suburbs 30%

Mithi River 78%

Small nullahs 30 %

21,535 trucks carried silt

403 manpower, 118 machineries engaged

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:21 AM IST