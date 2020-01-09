Mumbai: Mom’s hacking; Son is arrested

Mumbai: Eight days after a torso of an unidentified woman was found, the Ghatkopar police have cracked the case and arrested her son Sohail Shaikh for murder.

Shaikh is a resident of Christian Gaon Mahajanwadi in Kurla and had incessant fights with his mother who was constantly nagging him for sitting idle at home.

The special team made a breakthrough after scanning the CCTV footage of three locations from where the body parts of the deceased were found. On Wednesday, the Ghatkopar police traced the accused after they asked neighbours about Shaikh’s mother.

They were informed that she was not to be seen for the past few days. During interrogation, Shaikh confessed to having killed her. He said that he had strangulated her on December 28; he then severed her head and hacked the lower limbs. He did all that in a bathroom and washed off the blood. The body parts were then kept in the fridge.

On December 30, he ferried the torso on his scooter and dumped it at Kirod Road in Vidyavihar. Later, he dumped her legs and got rid of the head as well.

His mother's head was found besides the railway tracks near Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. According to the police, Shaikh lived with his mother.

His wife had left him allegedly due to fights with her mother-in-law. When his sister didn't see her mother for some time and asked Shaikh about her, he had explained that she had gone to Delhi.

The initial investigations have revealed that the suitcase murder case of a Vakola-based musician, Bennett Rebello, had inspired Shaikh to kill his mother and dispose of her body parts.

Rebello had met with the same fate at the hands of his 'adopted' daughter and her boyfriend. Shaikh will be produced in the court on Thursday.