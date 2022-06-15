Mumbai: Mobile CNG stations to soon deliver fuel at customers' doorsteps |

CNG customers in Mumbai will soon get the fuel delivered at their doorsteps with energy distribution startup The Fuel Delivery signing a 'letter of intent' with the Mahanagar Gas Limited to set up mobile CNG stations in the city.

The 24x7 service will cater to all CNG-run auto rickshaws, cabs, private and commercial vehicles, school buses and other vehicles that use CNG, The Fuel Delivery said in a statement. With the launch of the doorstep service, CNG customers will be able to refuel their vehicles without having to spend hours in queues at CNG stations.

The startup said it has received approval from MGL (Mahanagar Gas Limited) to operate two composite CNG dispensing units (CDUs) or mobile CNG stations in Mumbai, to begin with.

The service will start in the next three months from Sion and Mahape in Mumbai. It also said MGL's CDU has followed due processes and completed trial runs after receiving initial clearance from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)