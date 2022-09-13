Mumbai: MNS leader Vrishant Wadke arrested for raping woman, promised ticket in upcoming BMC polls | PTI

Mumbai: A 33-year-old leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been charged with a rape case. The case has been filed at V. P. Road police station in Girgaon.

Wadke was arrested for allegedly raping a 42-year-old woman between Sept 2021 to July 2022 on the pretext of giving her a party ticket in upcoming BMC elections. FIR registered on the basis of woman's complaint to VP Road Police.

The police has arrested Vrushant Wadke. Police are investigating the case further in this matter. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 500 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per reports, the woman had met the senior leaders of MNS a few days ago and narrated the incident. After the complaint, the party took action against Wadke. Wadke resigned from MNS party four days ago.

The accused lives in Girgaon. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation is on.

In the month of February, Vrushant Wadke was appointed as the President of Malabar Hill Assembly Division of MNS in recognition of his work in various activities as well as in the programs conducted from time to time.