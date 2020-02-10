Mumbai: MNS gives 8-day ultimatum to cops to flush out illegal immigrants from Mira Bhayandar

Sunday’s massive "Maha-Morcha” carried out by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants seems to have renewed enthusiasm in the party cadre and at the same time bolstering the party’s flagging fortune in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar.

In support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Thackeray not only spoke against infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh but also highlighted the presence of illegal Nigerian immigrants in the Mira Road and Bhayandar region.

Responding positively to the clarion call, activists of the local MNS unit immediately swung into action and met senior police officials including station in charge Bhayandar, Kashimira and Naya Nagar police stations seeking immediate action against the illegal immigrants.

In their memorandum, the officer bearers including- Hemant Sawant, Dinesh Kanaoje, Shashi Mendon, Manish Kamtekar, Ganesh Mane amongst others gave an ultimatum to the police department to flush out the illegal immigrant menace from the twin-city in the next eight days, failing which the party will be compelled to launch an agitation in true MNS-style.

“Action against illegal immigrants under the passport and foreigners act is being taken on a regular basis,” said Dy. SP-Shashikant Bhosale while appealing for information from citizens regarding any suspected immigrants. In his speech, the MNS chief had said that besides other illegal immigrants, a section of Nigerians had mushroomed in areas like Mira-Bhayandar and adjoining areas and were indulging in drug peddling and harassing women. Several African nationals are suspected to be staying in the Mira Road- Kashimira belt without valid documents.