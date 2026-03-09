Mumbai: MNS Celebrates 20 Years; Raj Thackeray Reflects On Party’s Journey, Announces Statewide Membership Drive

File Picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday celebrated the party’s 20th foundation anniversary, reflecting on its journey and reiterating its commitment to protecting the identity, language and interests of the Marathi people.

In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on the occasion of the party completing two decades, Thackeray said the organisation was founded with the vision of working for the development of Maharashtra, promoting the Marathi language and safeguarding the rights of Marathi-speaking citizens.

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,



सर्वप्रथम महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेनेच्या वर्धापनदिनाच्या तुम्हा सगळ्यांना मनःपूर्वक शुभेच्छा. आज पक्षाच्या स्थापनेला २० वर्ष झाली. २० वर्ष हा तसा दीर्घ टप्पा असतो, मग तो व्यक्तीच्या किंवा संघटनेच्या आयुष्यातील.



२० वर्षांपूर्वी महाराष्ट्राचा विकास,… pic.twitter.com/OkDsW3fQcd — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) March 9, 2026

Calling the milestone significant, he said the vision behind the party’s formation has grown stronger over the years. Thackeray noted that at a time when issues concerning Marathi identity and language were being ignored, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena brought these concerns back into public discourse.

Recalling the party’s political journey, Thackeray said MNS had organised several agitations, marches and movements over the past two decades while also contesting elections. While acknowledging that the party experienced both successes and setbacks during this period, he emphasised that its commitment to the Marathi cause has remained unchanged.

He added that the party has become closely associated with Marathi identity in the minds of the people. According to Raj Thackeray, whenever incidents of injustice against Marathi citizens occur, even members of other political parties often ask where the MNS is, reflecting the expectations people have from the organisation.

Thackeray also highlighted the demographic changes in the state over the past 20 years, noting that a new generation has now become voters in Maharashtra. Many who were children at the time of the party’s formation are now active participants in public life and aspire to shape the future of the state, he said.

Speaking about the future, Thackeray urged the youth of Maharashtra to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, while continuing to preserve the state’s cultural and linguistic identity.

He also announced that a statewide membership registration drive for MNS will begin from March 10, inviting young people across Maharashtra to join the party and contribute towards building a stronger and progressive state.

