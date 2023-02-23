Mumbai: MMRDA to privatise solid waste plants of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Badlapur

Representation photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to privatise a solid waste management plant to process garbage from the civic jurisdictions of Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Kulgaon and Badlapur. The state government earlier approved Rs148 crore for this integrated solid waste management plant.

The development authority has floated a bid inviting proposals to segregate and process the mixed waste generated by the population and industries.

Plant to be developed from scratch

This plant is to be developed from scratch on Design, Build, Operate and Transfer basis having facilities and infrastructure to process 600 tonnes per day of garbage as well as a material recovery facility. The facility will come up at Valivali Badlapur spread over an area of 13.49 acres and will be operated by the private player for the next 15 years.

While all kinds of waste will be segregated, recovered, recycled and processed, there are some types of dry waste that will be excluded such as hazardous waste, bio-medical waste and construction and demolition waste.

“The selected company will have to process segregated waste, for this organic waste will have to be used to prepare compost, those having high calorific value will be processed to prepare to refuse derived fuel and coconut waste will be separately processed to prepare fibre. Also, composting of organic waste will also be done at the facility. Other recyclable material will be processed accordingly and remaining inert waste will be sent to a sanitary landfill site,” said a source from the MMRDA.

Leachate treatment plant

Even the sanitary landfill site having a capacity to the tune of 14,82,665 cubic metres will have to be developed, operated and maintained by the same company. It will also need to have a leachate treatment plant of 35 Kilo Litres Daily capacity.

These civic jurisdictions fall under the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency of Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.