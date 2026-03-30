Mumbai: MMRDA To Launch 4 Mega Infrastructure Projects On April 3; Metro Lines, Pod Taxi, Tunnel Work To Begin | AI

Mumbai is gearing up for a significant infrastructure milestone as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority prepares to inaugurate and initiate work on four major projects on April 3. The developments are expected to enhance connectivity and transform daily commuting across the metropolitan region.

The announcement signals a strong push towards faster, more efficient transport systems aimed at easing congestion in one of the country’s busiest urban clusters.

4 Projects

4 GameChangers

1 moment that will redefine Mumbai



Only 4 days to go



Get ready. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region is about to move faster, smarter, and together — in minutes.



४ प्रकल्प

४ गेमचेंजर्स

१ क्षण, जो मुंबईच्या वाहतूक व्यवस्थेत क्रांती घडवेल



फक्त ४ दिवस बाकी… pic.twitter.com/g5vx0aBt3U — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 30, 2026

Metro Lines To Strengthen Urban Mobility

Among the key highlights is the inauguration of Phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 9 and Mumbai Metro Line 2B. These corridors are expected to improve east west and north south connectivity, linking crucial residential and commercial zones.

The operationalisation of these phases is likely to reduce dependency on road transport and offer commuters a faster alternative, especially during peak hours.

Pod Taxi Project To Debut In BKC

Another major highlight is the bhoomipujan of the pod taxi project in Bandra Kurla Complex. The project aims to introduce a modern, driverless transport system within one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts.

Once completed, the pod taxi network is expected to offer seamless last mile connectivity and reduce internal traffic congestion in the area.

Mumbai, are you ready?



Something big is coming.



4 GameChangers that will transform how we travel, connect, and live.



The next big leap for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region begins in 4 days.



मुंबईकरांनो, तयार आहात ना? 🚇



तुमच्या दैनंदिन जीवनाला आणखी वेगवान बनवणाऱ्या आधुनिक… pic.twitter.com/2O7pwRNrRG — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) March 30, 2026

Thane Borivali Tunnel Work To Begin

The commencement of tunnel boring work for the Thane Borivali tunnel marks another critical step in improving cross city connectivity. The tunnel is expected to significantly cut travel time between Thane and Borivali, which currently involves long and congested road routes.

The use of tunnel boring machines reflects the scale and technical complexity of the project.

A Defining Moment For Urban TransportWith four major projects being launched simultaneously, April 3 is being seen as a defining moment for Mumbai’s infrastructure landscape.

The combined impact of metro expansion, new mobility solutions and improved connectivity is expected to reshape how people travel across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the coming years.

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