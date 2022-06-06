Mumbai: MMRDA to carry out traffic survey; roads to be made hi-tech

Salman Ansari

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) post commissioning of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will examine the traffic impact and disbursal of traffic study on major intersections and roads in Mumbai. It aims to appoint an expert to carry out the said job. Interested participants can attend the pre-bid meeting on June 10 whereas the last date is June 17, as per the MMRDA.

According to an official from MMRDA, who did not wish to be named the idea to understand the traffic impact and disbursement is that the existing roads and intersections can be improved and made hi-tech. Meaning, it can have intelligent transport systems (ITS), advance signalling systems among others. "The sealink comprises three plus three lanes so the traffic will be huge. In fact, MMRDA has planned to extend MTHL up to Mumbai -Pune expressway facilitating seamless connectivity from South Mumbai- Chirle Navi Mumbai --Expressway. Therefore, considering all these factors the study is important," he asserted.

The MMRDA is carrying out the MTHL project work expeditiously. It targets to complete the work by end of 2023 instead of scheduled deadline of 2024. For which the project has been divided into three packages and one separate package comprising systems. The MTHL is the longest seabridge connecting the untouched regions of Navi Mumbai such as Chirle.

This bridge will have structural steel equivalent to three A first-of-its-kind engineering feat, informed the MMRDA following which an audio video museum will be set up in Chirle. The 17,800 crore bridge once opened will bring the two districts closer Mumbai and Navi Mumbai saving both fuel and time.



Meanwhile, the MMRDA has already started the Sewri Worli connector work so to reduce traffic in Worli region. Similarly, more such missing links and exiting roads will be improved to ensure traffic and signal free movement, as per the MMRDA.