Mumbai: MMRDA starts transit-oriented development work at Metro Line 2A & 7 stations

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started work of transit-oriented development (TOD) at 30 stations on the Metro Line 2A (Andheri W- Dahisar) along Link Road and 7 (Dahisar E–Gundavli) along the Western Express Highway.

According to the MMRDA, it is important to align implementation of multi-modal integration (MMI) works with commissioning of Metro line 2A & 7 for easy access, and give commuters seamless, safe, comfortable, fast and most modern first and last mile commute experience. The contractors have been appointed for execution of work in four packages.

The components of the plan include provision of adequate footpaths, cycle tracks, drop-off/ pick-up bays for buses, feeder modes, autos/ taxis, private vehicles, landscaping and station area beautification with urban street furniture, lighting, signages, etc. in the influence area of Metro stations upto 250 metres radius. The overall emphasis will be to provide ease of access and dispersal to the Metro rail commuters as well as the other existing road users. It will include restructuring and reconfiguration of Right of Way (ROW) i.e. carriage ways and footpaths, junctions, signages, traffic signals, shifting/ re-routing of ground and underground utilities, shifting of Bus stops, providing cycle track, parking restrictions, etc. The benefits of MMI are – increase in Metro ridership, it will bridge the first and last mile connectivity in most efficient and economic manner, it will improve urban realm through urban place making like walking and cycling a pleasurable experience, promoting E- vehicles/E- mobility thus reducing the carbon footprint, improve safety for road users and also improving aesthetics in the station area using urban design elements, explained the MMRDA official.

The MMRDA has also proposed work of installation of signage boards on these two metro lines at a cost of Rs 30 crore. Reportedly, the Metro Line 2A and 7 are in the advanced stage of completion. It will be commissioned by the middle of 2021. The first metro coach 'Made in India' will be delivered by January and after completion of civil works the trial runs will be started.