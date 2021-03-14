Mumbai: MMRDA plans to beautify Mithi river

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) Mithi River beautification plan is on deck. Only 6 kilometers of the Mithi River stretch flowing from CST Bridge on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) to Mahim Creek is under MMRDA, of the total length of 17.84 kilometers.

Recently, MMRDA Chief RA Rajeev also visited the site and reviewed the beautification plan. At present, the said riverfront is a deadend. Therefore, MMRDA plans to revamp the stretch to attract visitors.

MMRDA officials said, "While improving the water quality improvement and preventing floating waste will be a primary goal, we will also work towards the beautification of the riverfront."

Under this pilot project to rejuvenate the Mithi River and beautify the adjoining area, the scope of work mainly includes restoring the river using bio-engineering technology to make it free of odour and pollutants. Also, the riverfront stretch has some wild growth of plants and is a habitat of reptiles. Therefore, through corporate social responsibility, it intends to improve it for leisure purposes. Interestingly, facilities like a helipad will also be developed over there to generate revenue apart from using the service in emergency situations. Using drones, the mapping of the area will be carried out.

MMRDA had also reportedly signed an MoU with a private company, which will install a water recycling plant in the Mithi River. The machine will use plastic and produce equivalent units of drinking water using the same river water.