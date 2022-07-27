Mumbai: MMRDA gears up for civil work for tallest Metro line 6 (File) | PTI

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has geared up for the civil work of elevated Metro line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar--Jogeshwari-- Vikhroli) passing from Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

Once ready, it will be the city's tallest metro elevated line, with a height of 38 mt. Whereas, other Metro corridors are being built at an average of 16 mt from the ground.

The tallest station on the Metro 6 route will be Kanjurmarg, which will come up at a height of approx 30 mt, an equivalent of a 10-storey building.

According to the MMRDA, nearly 50 per cent of civil work has been attained so far. The Metro 6 corridor will be above the LBS Marg, JVLR and the upcoming Metro 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) line that is 20 mt above the ground. Both these metro lines will have stations at the junction and be connected with a footoverbridge.

MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas has made a catch-up plan to expedite the project work. In fact, recently, the agency removed the slums near Jogeshwari railway tracks, which were impeding the construction work of Metro line 6.