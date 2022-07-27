Mumbai: MMRDA gears up for civil work for tallest Metro line 6

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has geared up for the civil work of elevated Metro line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar--Jogeshwari-- Vikhroli) passing from Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH).
Once ready, it will be the city's tallest metro elevated line, with a height of 38 mt. Whereas, other Metro corridors are being built at an average of 16 mt from the ground.
The tallest station on the Metro 6 route will be Kanjurmarg, which will come up at a height of approx 30 mt, an equivalent of a 10-storey building.
According to the MMRDA, nearly 50 per cent of civil work has been attained so far. The Metro 6 corridor will be above the LBS Marg, JVLR and the upcoming Metro 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali) line that is 20 mt above the ground. Both these metro lines will have stations at the junction and be connected with a footoverbridge.
MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas has made a catch-up plan to expedite the project work. In fact, recently, the agency removed the slums near Jogeshwari railway tracks, which were impeding the construction work of Metro line 6.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)