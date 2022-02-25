Mumbai: MMRDA gears for monsoon works; desilting along WEH to cost over Rs 25 crore

Mumbai: As monsoon is just three months away, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has initiated pre-monsoon works. It is looking for an expert agency to carry out desilting of nullahs, rivers and drains along the Western Express Highway (WEH).



In fact, it is an annual exercise which the MMRDA conducts before every rainy season.



The idea is to prevent waterlogging surrounding the city highways. Despite spending crores of rupees, places like Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, Oberoi Junction among others get inundated with rainwater every year.



The MMRDA has floated five different tenders and sub-divided the desilting work in each tender into five sections. Each work scope is costing over Rs 1 crore each; meaning the desilting along WEH alone is amounting to over Rs 25 crore altogether.



According to the MMRDA, the appointed agency along with carrying out desilting work also has to ensure adequate manpower supply for the said job. The work time period is six months, including monsoon. Meanwhile, it has also specified that of five works mentioned in one tender, the successful bidder will be given only one work out of it. Moreover, the successful bidder will not be eligible for the remaining bids.



Commenting on this clause, a MMRDA official said, "If all work is given to just one contractor the work may not be carried out properly. Therefore, different agencies will be roped in. This will ensure that the work given to one contractor is done properly."



All other roads come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other government agencies.



The MMRDA has been handed over both the Western and Eastern express highways. Hence, the agency also manages all other works, including desilting and up keeping of roads on this stretch.



The official added that soon tender for the Eastern Express Highway’s desilting of nullahs and drains will be called. "If tenders are called now, appointment of an agency will take a month's time or so. Before monsoon, all related works should be started to tackle water logging issues," he added.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:12 PM IST