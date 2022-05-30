Mumbai: MMRDA contractor yet to pay licence fees amounting to Rs 24 cr, reveals RTI | File Photo

The MMRDA awarded the contract for beautification and advertisement of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Santacruz to Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover, Bandra to M/s Laqshya Media Limited. However, according to the RTI query filed by activist Anil Galgali, the contractor has not paid Rs 24 crore even after 20 months. M/s Laqshya Media Limited is the contractor as per the RTI.

RTI activist Galgali had asked the MMRDA about the beautification and advertisement of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, Santacruz to Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover, Bandra and information regarding pending license fees. The MMRDA has given all the documents to Galgali and clarified that as mentioned in the tender. The Bank Guarantee Authority has received Rs 1.33 crore through M/s Laqshya Media Limited. But so far the license fee has not been paid to the MMRDA Authority through M/s Laqshya Media Limited.

The MMRDA administration issued an offer letter on 28 September 2020 for 15 years. The tender was issued by the MMRDA administration on March 4, 2020. A work order was given to M/s Laqshya Media Limited on 7 December 2020. It allowed advertising of 3199.84 square meters in 82 places. A 15-year contract was signed on the condition of an increase of 5 per cent per annum. The license fee was fixed at 13 crores 30 lakh 33 thousand 390 rupees.

Galgali has demanded to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, MMRDA president Eknath Shinde and MMRDA's metropolitan commissioner Srinivasa blacklist M/s Laqshya Media Limited. Besides, it has demanded a detailed investigation and a case of fraud should be registered by recovering money along with interest.

