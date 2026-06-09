Mumbai: MMRDA Chief Sanjay Mukherjee Inspects Chembur Metro Station On Line 2B, Revamped Monorail Via Short Walk Ahead Of Launch - WATCH

Mumbai: Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, on June 9, conducted an on-site inspection of the Chembur Metro Station on Line 2B and the revitalised Mumbai Monorail station via a short walk, which is set to become operational soon.

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In a video shared by MMRDA, Mukherjee is seen walking from the Chembur Metro Station on Metro Line 2B to the nearby VN Purav Marg Monorail Station, showing the direct pedestrian link interchange between the two transport systems.

Seamless Travel For Commuters

The connectivity between the Metro Station and Monorail station will further help commuters travel more easily between Mumbai's eastern suburbs and South-Central Mumbai. The integration is also expected to boost ridership across both networks, which have been struggling to attract passengers due to their inability to connect directly with multiple mass transit systems. The Metro makes key spots such as Diamond Garden, K Star Mall, Chembur Railway Station and nearby residential pockets directly linked through the metro network. The Interchange at VN Purav Marg will further boost travel.

According to MMRDA, "these projects are set to make daily travel easier for lakhs of people in the eastern suburbs all the way to South-Central Mumbai, including students heading to college, office-goers trying to save time, senior citizens travelling across the city, and families managing everyday life."

Notably, the 19.54-km Monorail services, linking Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk and Chembur, remained shut since September 20 last year following repeated technical failures, operational glitches and multiple service-related incidents that had raised safety concerns among commuters.

Now, the new improved Monorail will soon be relaunched with better safety and commuter experience, including CCTVs, state-of-the-art CBTC signalling, dynamic route maps, USB charging points, and Made in India rakes. Together, these projects are set to make daily travel easier for lakhs of people in the eastern suburbs all the way to South-Central Mumbai," MMRDA said.