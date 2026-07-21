Mumbai: MMRDA Achieves Major Milestone On Eastern Freeway Extension, Installs 160-Tonne Trusses In 4 Hours |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Tuesday achieved a major construction milestone on the 13.9-km Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension (EFE) by successfully erecting the two main trusses of its Segment Launcher on the busy Eastern Express Highway, paving the way for the next phase of viaduct construction.

4 hours. Two massive trusses.

One major step forward for Mumbai’s next high-speed road corridor.



MMRDA has achieved a major construction milestone on the 13.9-km Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension (EFE), with the successful erection of the two Main Trusses of its Segment… pic.twitter.com/OzQW9wbjKH — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) July 21, 2026

MMRDA Shares Video Of Operation

Sharing a video of the operation on X, MMRDA said the two massive trusses, each measuring 59 metres in length and weighing 160 tonnes, were installed during a carefully planned operation completed within a four-hour traffic window. According to the authority, the actual erection of both trusses was completed in just one hour.

MMRDA said the complex engineering exercise was executed through meticulous planning, stringent safety protocols and close coordination with the Mumbai Traffic Police, ensuring the installation was carried out smoothly with minimal disruption.

With the main trusses now in place, the Segment Launcher will begin erecting 1,632 precast concrete segments, each weighing around 90 tonnes, span by span. These segments will form the 25-metre-wide single-cell segmental superstructure, significantly accelerating the construction of the elevated viaduct.

About Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension Project

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension is a fully elevated six-lane high-speed corridor connecting Anand Nagar in Thane with Chheda Nagar in Ghatkopar. The project is aimed at providing a faster and more reliable alternative to the heavily congested Eastern Express Highway while improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to MMRDA, once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Thane to around 20 to 25 minutes, offering a major boost to east-west mobility and easing traffic pressure on one of the city's busiest arterial roads.

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