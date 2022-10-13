Mumbai: MMR@2034 Summit to be held on October 15

Mumbai Metropolitan Region@ 2034, a summit to discuss and deliberate upon improving the basic infrastructure of Mumbai, will be held on October 15. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan will attend the conference and present the Builders Association of Mumbai (BAM) Awards 2022 to best developers, architects and building material suppliers for their role in creating quality infrastructure.

The conference is being conceptualised by Members of Parliament Rahul Shewale and Shrikant Shinde. Mr Shewale said the summit will comprise sessions about subjects such as modern technology for roads, solid waste management, slum-free Mumbai, Dharavi redevelopment, road transport, water logging and real estate development. In addition, the Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee of the state government will make a presentation.

Mr Shewale said, “Concerns encountered during infrastructure development and solutions will also be examined in depth. We will also hand over a white paper on Mumbai’s infrastructure needs to the Chief Minister after the summit. The idea is to ensure that these suggestions are implemented by periodically reviewing the jobs accomplished.”