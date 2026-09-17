Mumbai: MMB Issues Show Cause Notice To BBRT Seeking Cancellation Of Bandra Bandstand's Maintenance Rights Over Corporate Tie-Ups & Self-Imposed Arbitrary Rules Allegations

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has sought an explanation from BBRT over alleged unauthorised partnerships and restrictions on public access at Bandstand | File Photo

Mumbai, September 17, 2026: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Bandra Bandstand Residents Trust (BBRT), threatening to cancel the trust's 24-year-old no-objection certificate (NOC) over allegations of unauthorised corporate tie-ups and high-handed restrictions on public access to the 1.1km promenade.

The Free Press Journal first reported on August 22 that MMB had proposed revoking the NOC granted to BBRT to reclaim maintenance control over the Bandra Bandstand promenade. The move followed allegations against the residents’ group of unauthorised corporate partnership, violation of clauses and its persistent failure to produce financial statements despite repeated official demands.

On September 11, MMB’s chief executive officer, P. Pradeep, directed BBRT to explain why its NOC — dated October 2002 — should not be revoked. The notice followed mounting public complaints and a damning internal inquiry by the Bandra Port group's regional port officer. According to sources, the notice was issued after Port Development Minister Nitesh Rane approved it at a departmental meeting last month.

Corporate Tie-Ups Under Scrutiny

According to the notice — accessed by The Free Press Journal — BBRT's arrangement with third-party entities to maintain sections of the promenade is central to the maritime board’s action.

The notice highlighted that BBRT engaged pharmaceutical firm USV Pvt Ltd and recently entered into an agreement with the Arvind Vithal Gandhi Foundation for the maintenance of the promenade's Central Garden — all without obtaining mandatory prior permission or work orders from the MMB.

While BBRT submitted a letter on July 26 maintaining that it has acted as a caretaker on behalf of local residents for over 25 years and that USV has merely assisted in garden maintenance, the MMB noted that no official records, permissions or NOCs exist to authorise the third-party operations on the state-owned property.

The confrontation over corporate branding first spilled into the open in May when an overhead board bearing the names of both BBRT and USV was put up at the Central Garden entrance.

The MMB subsequently pulled down the board in June, replacing it with its own signage and initiating a broader probe into potential financial transactions between the trust and its corporate partners.

Public Access Restrictions Cited

The notice sharply addresses widespread citizen grievances regarding public exclusion. Acting on formal complaints filed by Humanity World Foundation and field reports from port officials, the MMB slammed BBRT for assuming "independent regulatory control" far beyond its designated maintenance mandate.

The notice detailed specific violations, including arbitrary restrictions on bringing and feeding pets on public walls, potentially in conflict with obligations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

It also highlighted that the signage installed by the BBRT restricted underprivileged children, pet owners, and the general public from playing, cycling, or eating along the promenade by deploying private security personnel to enforce the arbitrary rules.

“BBRT’s role is limited to maintenance and does not confer any authority to regulate or restrict public access. It was responsible for maintenance and does not confer ownership of the public property or authorise BBRT to assume independent regulatory control over public access,” the letter read.

MMB Seeks Financial Records

The move to potentially revoke BBRT's control comes on the heels of recommendations by Bandra Port’s regional port officer, Capt. CJ Lepande, who advocated that the state maritime authority directly reoccupy and manage the precinct.

Officials pointed out that the state government spent Rs 10.06 crore between 2019 and 2022 on major structural repairs, beautification, lighting and tetrapod relocation along the Bandstand stretch.

The notice has mandated BBRT to provide a satisfactory point-wise defence accompanied by valid permissions by September 21 ahead of a personal hearing scheduled on the next day.

The maritime authority had earlier asked BBRT to furnish audited financial statements of the last five years, after allegations of monetary transactions from USV Pvt Ltd, but the trust has failed to submit the same.

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The Free Press Journal contacted the BBRT secretary but received no response till the time of going to press.

Notice Timeline

Notice Issued on: September 11

Deadline To File Reply: September 21

Personal Hearing: September 22

NOC Violations By BBRT

Unauthorised collaboration with USV Pvt Ltd

Unauthorised collaboration with Arvind Vithal Gandhi Foundation

Restricting walking and feeding of pets

Restricting underprivileged children’s access

Restricting citizens from playing or cycling

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