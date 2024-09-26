Mumbai: MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui Holds Meeting With Residents And Officials To Tackle Santacruz Civic Issues

MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui addresses civic and traffic concerns in Santacruz during a joint meeting with residents and officials | File Photo

Mumbai: Bandra East member of legislative assembly Zeeshan Siddiqui convened a joint meeting with the residents’ associations, BMC officials of the H/East ward and traffic police to address the issues faced by the citizens. Mumbai North Central District Forum and Santacruz East Residents Association also discussed exploring a new design proposal for the Khar elevated bridge.

On Wednesday morning, Siddiqui met the residents and government officials to address pressing civic and traffic-related concerns raised by local citizens of Santacruz’s TPS 3 neighbourhood. The meeting also included the core team of the Santacruz East Residents Association (SERA) and MNCDF.

The meeting focused on addressing a variety of community issues, including cleanliness and sanitation, enhancing safety and security, crackdown on wrong-side driving, illegal parking, potholes, encroachment as well as better traffic and public management around Santacruz station.

The MLA reaffirmed his commitment to improving the living conditions and addressing the concerns of the constituents. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between residents, local authorities, and government agencies in creating citizen favourable solutions.

BMC officials assured the residents of a better solid waste management in the area and have also ensured to carry out cleaning multiple times a day if required. The MLA will organise a meeting with the joint police commissioner to request for additional police deployment at chronic bottleneck spots. However, the residents requested installation of CCTVs in the area with accessibility to the local police stations.

The meeting also discussed exploring a new design proposal for the Khar elevated bridge. A joint meeting with the defence department and other competent authorities is being planned to ensure that a fresh feasible design can be explored keeping in mind resident safety, infrastructure needs and development of defense land to allow bridge design to go over Golibar to Western Express Highway.

Trivankumar Karnani, founder of MNCDF, said, “The meeting went very positive since the MLA personally visited for a joint inspection with MNCDF and SERA’s core committee members as well as BMC and police officials to identify the issues and provide expeditious solutions. The fortnightly meetings will be continued with the MLA, police, BMC and other competent authorities to work towards solutions on all the issues.”