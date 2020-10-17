Mumbai: Mithun’s son, wife booked in rape case

Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and the former’s wife Yogeeta Bali were booked under rape charges at Oshiwara police station. A 38-year-old woman has accused Mahaakshay of raping her on the pretext of marrying her, sexually assaulting her on several occasions and forcing an abortion between May 2015 and 2018. When Mahakshaay married another woman, the complainant levelled the allegations and approached a Delhi court to file a complaint. The court ruled that the Mumbai Police should conduct the probe, and a complaint was lodged against the mother-son duo in July.

According to the police, Mahaakshay and the complainant, an actress, were in a romantic relationship between May 2015 and 2018. In 2015, the woman had gone to visit Mahaakshay at his newly purchased flat in Adarsh Nagar. He allegedly gave her a spiked drink and forced her to establish sexual relations. The sexual assault continued on the pretext of marriage for several occasions, during which she was impregnated. “Mahaakshay gave me pills and forced me to abort the foetus, after which he promised to get married. Several reminders to do so failed miserably and in 2018, his mother Yogeeta Bali mishandled me and forced me to break up with him. She also threatened me,” the complainant said in her statement. A few months later, Mahaakshay married someone else, after which a complaint was lodged at Begumpur police station in Delhi.

The case was later transferred to the crime branch in Delhi, and Mahaakshay and his mother had secured bail. After that the complainant approached the Delhi court, which asked Mumbai Police to probe the matter as the crime occurred in the latter's jurisdiction. “A case has been registered against Mahaakshay and Yogeeta Bali under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape, repeated rape, criminal intimidation, cheating, causing hurt by means of poison and common intention. A probe is underway and we will summon the accused for questioning after the allegations are proved," said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.