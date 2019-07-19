Mumbai: Minor fire breaks out in Kapil Sharma’s house

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out on Thursday in an empty apartment of actor, comedian Kapil Sharma. This apartment was on the fourth floor of a seven-storey Shanti Van building, near Green Park, Oshiwara, Andheri (E), according to the fire officials.

The fire erupted due to short circuit in the kitchen and spread to the two bedrooms. According to the residents in this building, Sharma does not reside in this flat and was managed by his staff.

However, of late, the apartment was completely vacant. A fire brigade team was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. Residents said there was a panic situation due to the fire.

Moreover, while dousing the fire, Umesh Surwade, 30, a fireman suffered from suffocation and rushed to Cooper hospital for treatment.