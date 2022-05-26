Mumbai: Minister Anil Parab reacts to ED raids, says no connection with Sai Resort in Dapoli | ANI

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab on Thursday reacted after at least seven premises, including his official residence 'Ajinkyatara' in Mumbai's Bandra area and other linked premises, were searched by the ED.

He said that he has been saying from the 1st day that he has no connection with the resort and its owner is Sadanand Kadam.

"ED raided my house, official bungalow, and my associates today. The predicated offence that was cited was that they allege that Sai Resort in Dapoli, which has not even started operations, releases its sewerage water is released into the sea," he said.

"I've been saying from the 1st day that I've no connection with the resort and its owner is Sadanand Kadam. They've registered a case at Dapoli Police Station. Since this was a scheduled offence, ED took action. We'll see how to legally take it forward but I answered them every question," He added.

Parab (57), is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the legislature, and is the state transport and parliamentary affairs minister.

Parab is facing some other charges of alleged irregularities and corruption.

The first set of charges pertains to allegations of purchase of a parcel of land in Dapoli by Parab sometime in 2017 for a consideration of Rs 1 crore and it was registered in 2019.

It is alleged that the land was subsequently sold to a Mumbai-based cable operator Sadanand Kadam in 2020 for a consideration of Rs 1.10 crore.

In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020.

The Income Tax Department had made these allegations after it conducted raids in March against some people allegedly close to Parab like Kadam and deputy regional transport officer (RTO) Bajrang Kharmate.

The CBDT said in a statement issued in March, without taking any names, that the construction of the resort started in 2017 and over Rs 6 crore was spent in cash on construction of the resort.

"It transpires that the relevant facts about the construction of the resort were not intimated to the registration authorities and accordingly, the stamp duty was paid only for the registration of the land on both the occasions i.e. in 2019 and in 2020," it said.

Cost of construction of the same has not been accounted for either by the person searched (Kadam) or the politician (Parab) in their books of account, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the administrative body for the tax department, had said.

The Environment Ministry notice is alleged to have stated that the building and road of the Dapoli resort falls within 200 metres of the high tide zone, which qualifies as no-development zone under CRZ-III. Parab has categorically denied his association with this resort.

Another case in which Parab has been under the radar of the ED and was also questioned by the agency at its office in Mumbai in September last year pertains to the PMLA case linked to former home minister Deshmukh.

Former police officer Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in a case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, had levelled certain allegations against Parab.

Waze had alleged in a letter, which he sought to submit before a court, that in January 2021, Parab asked him to carry out an inquiry against "fraudulent" contractors listed in the Mumbai civic body and "collect" at least Rs 2 crore from about 50 such contractors.

Parab had then rejected Waze's claims and said he was ready to face any probe into the allegations.

Waze in his statement to the ED had claimed that Parab received crores of rupees as bribe from Kharmate for transfer of some police officers in Mumbai during 2020.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state is led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It was formed in 2019 after Thackeray's party Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress joined hands to run the state. These parties have alleged that central probe agencies, including the ED, have been targeting politicians and families from their parties at the behest of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have said that the agencies were doing their job independently and acting only on the basis of evidence.

(With inputs from PTI)

