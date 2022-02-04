Mumbai: Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanks tableau team, as Maharashtra wins in popular choice category

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray has thanked the team which contributed in making the state tableau, as it won in the popular choice category at the 2022 Republic Day Parade.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote that the award is a source of pride for the whole of Maharashtra.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the best tableau among the 12 States/UTs which participated in the Republic Day parade, while Maharashtra has been voted as the best Tableau among the States/UTs in the popular choice category, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

As per the ministry, the tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme 'One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham'. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme 'Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra'.

Results have been declared for best tableaux and best marching contingents of Republic Day parade 2022. Three panels of judges were appointed for assessing the performance of marching contingents from the three Services, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other Auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments, said the ministry.

On the basis of the assessment of the panels, the Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been named the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on 'Meghalaya's 50 years of Statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and SHGs'.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries/Departments. The theme of the tableau of Ministry of Education & Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'. Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme 'Subhash @125' and the 'Vande Bharatam' dance group have been selected for the special prize category.

In addition, for the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31, 2022.

As per popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three Services.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among CAPF/other auxiliary forces.

The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (a popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir', finished third.

The tableau of the Ministry of Communication/Department of Posts was adjudged as the best tableau among Central Ministries/Departments based on people's selection. The theme of this tableau was 'India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment'.

(With inputs from ANI)

