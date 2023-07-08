Mumbai: Mill Workers' Homes To Come In Thane, CM Eknath Shinde Promises

Eknath Shinde |

The Maharashtra government has identified 43,000 hectares of land at five locations in Thane district to provide more homes to mill workers. The key distribution programme was held on Friday as part of the second phase of home allotment.

Shinde said, “The pace of giving possession of houses to eligible mill workers will be maintained. To avoid delay in getting housing, key distribution programmes will also be conducted as soon as the eligibility is determined. Houses are being made available at affordable rates to common people through various schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Modi Awas Yojana.”

Houses are being made available through PM Schemes

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that a monitoring committee has been appointed to ensure that mill workers get their rightful houses at an early stage.

Fadnavis said, “The possession of the houses will be given regularly every week after determining the eligibility of the workers and their heirs, the process for which has been expedited. The repair work of the flats constructed by MMRDA at Mauje Kon (Panvel) is underway and the process of handing over the houses will be started soon after the repairs are completed.”

Fadnavis said a report has been sought from the Collector to explore construction of buildings at the locations.