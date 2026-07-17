Mumbai: Milk Vendors Urge FDA To Reconsider Ban On Loose Milk Sales, Cite Livelihood Concerns

Milk vendors have urged the FDA to review its ban on loose milk sales, citing concerns over livelihoods and supply disruptions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Retail milk vendors from across Maharashtra on Friday urged the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reconsider its decision banning the sale of loose milk, claiming the move would jeopardise the livelihoods of nearly 15 lakh people associated with the dairy trade.

A delegation led by Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Sanjay Nirupam visited the FDA headquarters at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to meet Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. However, as Mundhe was unavailable, the delegation submitted a memorandum to a senior FDA official.

Vendors Seek More Time

The FDA recently issued an order prohibiting the sale of loose and retail milk across the state as part of its drive to curb adulteration and strengthen food safety.

The order prescribes penalties ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for violations and also provides for cancellation of licences. It further mandates that containers carrying raw milk prominently display the labels "RAW MILK" and "Boil Before Consumption."

Speaking to reporters after meeting FDA officials, Sanjay Nirupam said the administration had assured the delegation that fresh milk supplied directly from cattle sheds could continue to be sold until 10 am, provided it is pre-packed before distribution. He added that the vendors had also sought adequate time to create the infrastructure required to comply with the new packaging norms.

"There are around 50,000 dairies in Mumbai supplying milk to residential buildings, housing colonies and slum areas through door-to-door delivery. Nearly 10 per cent of Mumbai's daily milk requirement is met by fresh milk sourced from cattle sheds, while the remaining demand is fulfilled through pasteurised milk transported and stored in tankers," Nirupam said.

Impact On Supply Chain

The vendors maintained that consumers prefer fresh raw milk supplied directly from dairies and argued that the new restrictions would disrupt the existing supply chain.

They also pointed out that pasteurised milk currently sells at around Rs 68 per litre, whereas fresh raw milk from cattle sheds costs approximately Rs 98 per litre.

Also Watch:

Mumbai consumes nearly 50 lakh litres of milk every day, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) records a daily consumption of around 60 lakh litres, underlining the significance of the city's dairy distribution network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/