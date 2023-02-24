e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Midnight traffic blocks on Vangani-Neral down line till March 4 for maintenance work

These blocks will be imposed from 01.50 am to 04.50 am (3 hours).

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate a special traffic blocks for working of Engineering machines (BCM, Duomatic and DGS) on down line between Vangani and Neral stations starting from the midnight of 24.02.2023/25.02.2023 to 03.03.2023/04.03.2023. These blocks will be imposed from 01.50 am to 04.50 am (3 hours). The details are as under.

Running pattern of suburban trains on all 7 days:

Karjat Local leaving from CSMT at 00.24 hrs will be short terminated at Badlapur station, while CSMT Local leaving from Karjat at 02.33 hrs will run from Badlapur station.

Passengers are requested to bear with the railway administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks, the railways said in its statement.

