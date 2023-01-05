Mumbai: MIDC Road 16 to remain shut for vehicular traffic till Feb 15

MIDC road 16 in Andheri | Social media

On the request of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory informing closure of MIDC Road 16 for vehicular traffic until Feb 15. In the next few weeks, MMRC will remove the steel deck laid by Larson & Toubro and rebuild the road.

Police issue advisory on diversions

As per the traffic police advisory, “All types of vehicles from MIDC Road 16 to Kondivita Road will take a right turn, then a left turn at MIDC Central Road 13 and then another left turn at B Cross Road at MIDC police station to proceed to Kondivita.”

Motorists from Kondivita Road towards MIDC Road 16 can take a left turn on RK Road, a right turn to Andheri Kurla Road and again a right at Chakala Junction to MIDC via Mahakali Caves Road.

Road restoration and barricade removing in next few months

The road restoration and barricade removal process will be carried out at different locations on the 33.5km Metro Line 3 Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ alignment.

While certain roads will be reinstated partially by March, others will be reinstated by June. The attempt is to reinstate maximum roads before the monsoon.

SEEPZ to Bandra Kurla Complex metro to be commissioned by end of this year

The 33.5km line has been split into two phases – SEEPZ to Bandra Kurla Complex (first phase) and Bandra Kurla Complex to Colaba (second phase). The arterial roads of Lady Jamshedji Road at Mahim, Dr E Moses Road and DN Road, too, have steel decks.

The first phase will be commissioned for public use by year-end and the balance part of the corridor from July 2024.

