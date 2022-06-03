Mumbai: MHADA to take out lottery for 3,000 homes at Pahadi Goregaon in Diwali, Jitendra Awhad | File Image

There is good news for home buyers. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will take out a lottery for 3,000 homes on Diwali after the completion of a housing project at Pahadi Goregaon in the western suburbs. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad reviewed the project status with the MHADA officials and made this announcement.

Awhad told the Free Press Journal, ‘’I visited the MHADA project at Pahadi Goregaon, Mumbai and inspected the work in progress. Soon after the completion of this project, the flats will be open for distribution to the citizens. 3000 houses will be allotted in Diwali.’’

In a related development, Awhad announced that premiums charged during the MHADA redevelopment will be reduced in a bid to give a push for redevelopment projects in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. ‘’MHADA redevelopment in Mumbai and Maharashtra seems to have slowed down a bit. When you go deeper, it seems that the reason is premium. I am investigating whether this redevelopment can be revived by slightly reducing the premium for rehabilitation buildings,’’ he said.

‘’It looks like MHADA redevelopment has slowed down because it seems to be premium. The last year was just phenomenal as the process helped the end user. I am thinking of changing the premiums on rehab buildings. The building industry has to move faster as it helps the society,’’ he noted.

Awhad said there will not be a summary cut in the premiums adding that it won’t be reduced in Bandra but it could be cut in Borivali and Dahisar and other parts.