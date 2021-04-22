Mumbai: MHADA old cess buildings survey report hit due to COVID-19 cases surge

The Mumbai Building Repair and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), which annually conducts old cessed buildings survey before the onset of monsoon has been affected amid rise in Covid-19 cases once again. Only 30 per cent of building survey work has been completed so far. The MBRRB is an undertaking of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, which takes care of old less buildings.
Arun Dongre, chief, MBRRB, said, "The survey work has been impacted by the Covid-19. Despite this, so far 5,000 old cess buildings survey has been attained and no building has been found in extremely dangerous conditions that needs to be vacated. By May-end, we intend to finish survey of another 10,000 buildings. Additional manpower will be provided to complete the survey report."
He asserted that additional manpower will be deployed to complete the task.
When questioned how officials carrying out physical survey when several buildings are sealed and declared containment zone, he replied, "Utmost care we are taking. The respective zones are carrying out the survey. Also since it is an emergency work it cannot be avoided."
Last year, reportedly the annual survey of buildings could not be completed due to Covid-19 induced complete lockdown enforced by Government of India. Following, the board issued advertisements in newspapers alerting residents of cessed buildings to report to the board for any type of complaints.
The official informed this year when cases were less, the survey was initiated.
The MBRRB surveys and repairs only cessed buildings located in South Mumbai. BMC surveys other old and dilapidated buildings in the city.
