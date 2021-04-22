Mumbai: MHADA old cess buildings survey report hit due to COVID-19 cases surge

The Mumbai Building Repair and Redevelopment Board (MBRRB), which annually conducts old cessed buildings survey before the onset of monsoon has been affected amid rise in Covid-19 cases once again. Only 30 per cent of building survey work has been completed so far. The MBRRB is an undertaking of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, which takes care of old less buildings.

Arun Dongre, chief, MBRRB, said, "The survey work has been impacted by the Covid-19. Despite this, so far 5,000 old cess buildings survey has been attained and no building has been found in extremely dangerous conditions that needs to be vacated. By May-end, we intend to finish survey of another 10,000 buildings. Additional manpower will be provided to complete the survey report."

He asserted that additional manpower will be deployed to complete the task.