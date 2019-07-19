Mumbai: MHADA looks for office close to Mantralaya to save time of its official

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which looks after the construction of residential buildings under various housing schemes for different sections of the society, is currently looking to shift its office. The MHADA is looking for an office close to Mantralaya.

According to Hindustan Times, MHADA which is based out of its headquarters in Bandra's Kalanagar area is looking for an office space measuring 2,000-2,500 sq ft area within a one-kilometre radius of the Mantralaya. An e-tender notice has already been issued by MHADA's Mumbai Board recently. MHADA president Uday Samant told the leading daily, "Whenever our officials including IAS officers visit Mantralaya for meeting they do not have any place even to sit till the meeting starts. There is no clear provision for their waiting of officials and hence this office space near Mantralaya will be of great help."

An MHADA official told the leading daily, "Many a time when we visit Mantralaya for some meeting our whole day goes waste, we have to wait there for the meeting to start and then it takes longer and we then end up spending our entire day there. If we get the office here, then we will be able to take our files and work at the office, and just minutes before the meeting starts we can easily reach the meeting in Mantralaya as the office will be within 1 km radius."

After the Dongri building collapse, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has ordered a re-audit of 23 buildings in south Mumbai which have been classified under the 'most dangerous' category. The dilapidated buildings pose a severe threat to residents living in and around these structures, much like the Kesarbai building which turned to rubble in Dongri area earlier this week, claiming the lives of 14 innocent locals.