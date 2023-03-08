Mumbai: MHADA begins lottery process for 4,000 homes

Representative image

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Wednesday commenced accepting applications for the lottery draw of affordable housing under its Konkan Board jurisdiction. A total of 4,654 homes are up for sale and a lottery draw for them will be held on May 10.

Of the total 4,654 Konkan Board units, 984 houses are part of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY). Under this scheme, the homes up for sale have already been subsidised prior to calling for applications. Located in Kalyan, Virar and Thane and meant for economically weaker sections, the units cost between ₹14.96 lakh and ₹21.15 lakh.

1,456 units to be sold from redevelopment projects

Another set of 20% homes totalling to 1,456 units have come to the Board and are now being sold from the redevelopment projects. These homes are spread out in different localities such as Virar, Vasai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, etc. Then there are 166 homes across the income categories, which are located in Ambernath, Badlapur, Roha, Vengurla, Virar, Thane, etc.

A majority of 2,048 homes in Virar are being sold on a first come, first served basis. These homes fall under the low and middle income groups. The price ranges from ₹23.28 lakh to ₹41.81 lakh.

According to officials, applicants can participate in the lottery draw process until April 10. The earnest money deposit payment can be done till April 12. Thereafter, the authorities will publish a final list of valid applications on May 5 and conduct the lottery draw on May 10 at Kashinath Ghanekar Hall in Thane. Interested and eligible individuals can make applications on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in/.