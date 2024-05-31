Mumbai Metropolitan Region To Have 200 Skyscrapers By 2030; Current Numbers Stand At 154

Representational photo |

Land-scarce Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has no option but to go vertical and as expected has the country's maximum skyscrapers. At present, MMR has 154 high-rise towers of more than 40 floors each and over 200 buildings are expected to come up in the city till 2030, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock chairman Anuj Puri said that between 2019 and 2023, 154 high-rises with over 40 floors hit the MMR market.

"...between 2024 and 2030, 207 more will be completed. These projects have already been launched across the region," Puri said.

Skyscrapers are synonymous with Mumbai's real estate landscape and increasingly define it. Apart from its extreme shortage of developable land, the city's towering urban aesthetic has become an apt symbol of its economic might, he added.

Anarock noted that the high-rises also help decongest the city. Skyscrapers include amenities and residences in a single vertical space, thereby reducing residents' need to leave the premises for leisure pursuits.

Apart from thereby easing traffic congestion, these buildings also tend to trigger significant infrastructure developments around them, including better roads and improved public transport facilities, the consultant said.

As per the data, South Central Mumbai has a maximum of 103 high-rise towers. Of these, at least 61 towers are completed and another 42 will be completed within the 2024-2030 period.

Read Also Mumbai: BMC Looks To Supreme Court For Help In Vacating Dilapidated Buildings

Mumbai's Central suburbs have 87 high-rises of over 40 floors. Of these 42 are completed and another 45 towers are under construction.

The city's Western suburbs have at least 80 high rises, with 50 towers complete and 30 towers scheduled for completion in the next six years.

Thane has at least 61 highrises, of which just 2 towers are completed and the remaining 59 are under development. Navi Mumbai follows with a total of 25 high-rise towers of 40+ floors - 10 are complete and 15 are in various stages of construction.

The peripheral central and western suburbs have limited high-rise towers - 5 towers in total, all completed. Micro-markets like Byculla, Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Mahalakshmi, Marine Line, Mulund, Chembur, Kanjurmarg, Santacruz, Malad, Goregaon, and Thane City are the definitive skyscraper hotspots.